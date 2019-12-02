It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Stock Up On LEGO and Building Blocks For Christmas During Today's Gold Box

Ana Suarez
Filed to:cyber monday deals
17
Save
LEGO and Building Blocks Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO and Building Blocks Gold Box | Amazon

Give the gift of LEGO (or Playmobil, or K’nex, or Tinker Toy) this Christmas. If your child likes Star Wars, Ghostbusters, or Marvel, there are plenty of options in today’s Gold Box. Right now, you can get up to 40% off select LEGO and building blocks.

Advertisement

And just remember, these items are part of a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Don't Change the Channel, a Ton of Philips x Google Assistant TVs Are On Sale

Buy a Nintendo Switch And Get a Free 128GB SanDisk Memory Card + an Ematic Controller

Save Big on the Sonos One and Sonos One SL During Cyber Monday

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts