Stock Up On Kitchen Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving For Only $8 After Mail-Rebate

Sedona S tainless Steel 8-Qt. Stockpot with Lid | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s

Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster & Rack | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s

Sedona 7.5-Qt. Covered Wok Pan | $8 After Rebate | Macy’s

Some essential cookware items are priced down right now at Macy’s to only $20, and you can get them for just $8 apiece after sending off mail-in rebates.

First up, with Thanksgiving only 11 days away, you know you’re going to need this Tools of the Trade nonstick roaster and rack for your turkey.

For any day of the year, this Sedona 7.5-quart covered wok seems like the perfect tool for cooking up stir-frys and other large dishes. You really can’t beat $8 for one like this (just don’t forget to send off the rebate form).

The same goes for this Sedona s tainless s teel 8-quart c asserole s tockpot.

You can get this 3-piece frying pan set or this stainless steel stockpot for only $8 as well.

To get your $12 back on these essential kitchen items in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, fill out the rebate form and send it off within 30 days to:

MACY’S REBATES

OFFER #_ _-_ _ _ _ _

PO BOX 540006

El Paso, TX 88554-0006

This deal appears to only be running through Sunday (Nov. 15), so don’t hold out! Besides, you’ll want these in time for Thanksgiving meal prep, right?