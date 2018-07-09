Up to 50% Off Kids’ and Baby Clothing and Accessories | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

It’s never a bad time to replace some of your kids’ old clothes, and Amazon is ready to help you time and money. Right now, Prime Members have their pick of clothing from brands like Starter, Simple Joys by Carter, A for Awesome, Kid Nation, and more. The options span from newborn all the way up to preteen (if they still let you pick out their clothes by then).