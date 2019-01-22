Up to 50% Off Sale Items | Soko Glam
Image: Soko Glam

If there were ever a time to get into K-beauty, it would be right now — both because January is about the time that winter weather starts really wreaking havoc on your skin, and because Soko Glam, one of the internet’s favorite K-beauty retailers, is in the midst of a flash sale. Now through Sunday, take up to 50% off a range of on-sale products and brands. I’m personally a big fan of this very cute blackhead scrub stick and this healing ampoule (basically just a super charged serum) from Missha, which also happens to feature it-ingredient snail mucin. Also, Soko Glam’s sale is a great opportunity to stock up on sheet masks to take you through the season, just saying.