If there were ever a time to get into K-beauty, it would be right now — both because January is about the time that winter weather starts really wreaking havoc on your skin, and because Soko Glam, one of the internet’s favorite K-beauty retailers, is in the midst of a flash sale. Now through Sunday, take up to 50% off a range of on-sale products and brands. I’m personally a big fan of this very cute blackhead scrub stick and this healing ampoule (basically just a super charged serum) from Missha, which also happens to feature it-ingredient snail mucin. Also, Soko Glam’s sale is a great opportunity to stock up on sheet masks to take you through the season, just saying.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.