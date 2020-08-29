Stock Up on Henleys as Part of JACHS NY's Labor Day Sale

Men’s Henleys Photo : JACHS NY

Men’s Henleys | $19+ | JACHS NY

JACHS NY’s massive Labor Day Sale is underway, where you can save 87% on practically anything in the store. It’s an awesome sale, but it can be overwhelming to figure out what to pick. Well, let’s make that easier—how about some Henleys? You can stock up on your Henley wardrobe during a part of this sale, with select styles being just $19. No code needed this time!

Advertisement

I’m personally eyeing these Sueded Hooded Henleys, which look properly lightweight for Autumn weather and easy to layer if you live in a cold climate. They’re only $29! There are fleece-lined ones for just a few dollars more, at $35, in case you need that extra warmth.