ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Stock Up on Henleys as Part of JACHS NY's Labor Day Sale

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
111
Save
Men’s Henleys | $19+ | JACHS NY
Men’s Henleys | $19+ | JACHS NY
Photo: JACHS NY

Men’s Henleys | $19+ | JACHS NY

JACHS NY’s massive Labor Day Sale is underway, where you can save 87% on practically anything in the store. It’s an awesome sale, but it can be overwhelming to figure out what to pick. Well, let’s make that easier—how about some Henleys? You can stock up on your Henley wardrobe during a part of this sale, with select styles being just $19. No code needed this time!

Advertisement

I’m personally eyeing these Sueded Hooded Henleys, which look properly lightweight for Autumn weather and easy to layer if you live in a cold climate. They’re only $29! There are fleece-lined ones for just a few dollars more, at $35, in case you need that extra warmth.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Fill Up on Philips Shavers, Hue Lights, Toothbrushes, and More—for Less

Don't Sit Too Close to the 82" Samsung 8 Series 4K TV, Even If It Is $400 Off

Anker's 2-In-1 Wireless Charging Station Is a Decent $20

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day