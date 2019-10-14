Stock Up on Halloween Candy With Today's Gold Box

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mars Wrigley Halloween Favorites Gold Box | Amazon

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re expecting a bunch of spooky kids to visit you, Amazon’s got you covered. Today’s Gold Box is discounting a ton of Mars Wrigley Halloween Favorites.

While the majority of the sale involves individually packaged giveaway-sized candies, there’s also a deal on full-sized packs as well. Whether you’re looking for fruitier candies, like Starburst and Skittles, chocolates, like Twix and Snickers, or a combination, this sale has it all.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal and these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So stock up for Halloween, and post-Halloween candy consumption right now.

