The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Plus, this deal stacks with REI’s limited time promotion on its lifetime memberships. Add a membership to any $100 order and use promo code JOINREI to get a $20 gift card, which essentially means the membership is free.

Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.

Save on a Patagonia Torrentshell raincoat (men | women) or Refugio daypack, stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and transition to spring versatile R1 baselayer (in hoodie form!). Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.