Photo: Amazon

If you already have a Philips Hue Hub (or an Echo Plus, which works as a Hue Hub), it’s time to stock up on bulbs. The full-color, 60W equivalents are down to $42 today, or about $8 less than usual. Hue works best when all of the bulbs in your home, or at least in a given room, are compatible, so buy a bunch!



Don’t need colors? The tunable white models are also about $5 off. These can shift from warm white to daylight to any temperature of white in between, which is probably how most people use the full-color Hue bulbs 90% of the time anyway.