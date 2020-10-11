Stock Up on Essential Fall Flannels With 60% Off Jachs NY Premium Picks

Premium Flannel Shirts

Image : Jachs NY

Premium Flannel Shirts | $39 | Ja chs NY | F39

Premium Flannel Shirts (Select three) | $100 | Jachs NY | 3FL

Jachs NY is offering 60% off of its premium flannel shirts in a sale made for the fall. I don’t know about you, but my fall wardrobe is about 50% flannel shirts, so I am always on the lookout for a great deal.

Advertisement

You can get one of Jachs’s premium flannels for $39 with code F39 . If you want to stock up a bit (a wise choice) you can get three shirts for $100 and free shipping with code 3FL.

They have some great color options— I’m personally a fan of the classic red and black buffalo plaid. Check them out below !