Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 10 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $7 on Amazon today, down from the usual $11. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.