Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve ever wanted your grooming products to look like they come from a boutique laboratory with a penchant for minimalist design, today’s Rugged & Dapper Gold Box is worth paying attention to.

Everything you need to look and smell your best is on sale right now. Today’s discounts include face masks, body wash, grooming sets, eye creams, lip balm, etc.

For what it’s worth, Schmidt from New Girl would probably be a fan.