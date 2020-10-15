Stock up on Digital Games and Subscriptions With Your Prime Card and Get 25% Back on Amazon

Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Have a Prime credit card or willing to enroll with Visa? You might just be in luck. Avid gamers who check out with their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card can get 25% back through October 18 from a wide range of titles and subscription memberships. Refill your PlayStation Plus membership and take home $15 to fuel up again later. Nintendo Switch owners can net anywhere from $1 to $25 depending on the amount you spend on eShop credits. Xbox faithfuls can score up to 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes access to over 100 games and online multiplayer through Xbox Live Gold.

That said, if you're not into credit cards or not entirely sold on the concept of getting one from Amazon, I can't say I blame you. Luckily, Eneba is also selling PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions at steep discounts today, courtesy of our own Quentyn Kennemer. So either way, you're set.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

