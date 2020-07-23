Stock up on Clean Beauty with an Extra 30% off at bareMinerals

Take an Extra 30% Sale Items | bareMinerals | Use Code SALETIME



Long before clean beauty became a common term in our lifestyle vernacular bareMinerals were pioneers in the space. Since 1995 all their products have been 100% clean and cruelty-free. Starting today treat yourself to these clean and conscientious darlings by taking an extra 30% off already discounted items. Just use the code SALETIME at check out.

All your favorite lipsticks, foundations, blushes, and highlighters are here for almost nothing. There are some very nice sets that are incredibly affordable now. The Treat Yourself Kit is a three-piece set with a lip lacquer, moisturizer, and the best selling SkinLongevity serum is just $17. The beautiful fourteen pan Mesa Gen Nude eyeshadow palette will be $28 with the discount. Grab a full size and two travel size jars of the fan-favorite hydrating and purifying clay masks also just $17. Sets are already starting to sell out so make your purchases soon. And this is a great time to give this ethical brand a try if you’ve ever been curious.

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and sale runs until July 26.