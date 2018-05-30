Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can never have enough USB charging gear, and today, a couple of bundles from Anker let you stock up and save on a variety of products.



First up, for $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

Or, for $40, you can get a Qi charging stand, a Qi charging pad, and a two-port USB travel charger with 24W of power. The wireless chargers are bundled together for $40 by default, but you’ll have to separately add the wall charger to your cart and use promo code COMBOAAA to get it for free.