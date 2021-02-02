Stock Up on Bulk Snacks Like Chips and Granola Bars … and Lots of Seasonings Too

Save Up to 30% on Bulk Snacks and Seasonings | Amazon Gold Box
With the Super Bowl this coming weekend, Amazon has put together a large Gold Box deal for today offering up to 30% off a variety of bulk snack packages. Even if you’re not safely hosting people for the big game, buying boxes full of individually-wrapped Frito-Lay chips, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, and Celsius energy drinks might be handy for the weeks and months ahead. Click here for the full selection.
For some reason, Amazon has also packed this Gold Box deal with loads of spices and seasonings too, with similar savings on things like salt and pepper grinders, Old Bay seasoning, ground red pepper, and Frank’s RedHot sauce. So if the spice rack is looking a bit bare or you have big cooking plans this weekend, stock up while the savings are solid.