Plastic: bad. The Standard Baggu Reusable Bag: good. That’s pretty much all you need to know when it comes to Baggu’s Earth Day sale on our favorite sustainable nylon tote. Well, that and the fact that the more Standard Baggus you buy, the more you’ll save.



Today only, take 15% off your purchase of three bags or more, 20% off your purchase of five bags or more, and 25% off your purchase of seven bags or more. Plus, for every reusable bag sold this month, Baggu will donate 10 cents to the Surfrider Foundation. With so many fun patterns and prices starting at $10, it wouldn’t be tough to fill a cart with more than seven bags, just saying.