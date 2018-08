Photo: Anker

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.