Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When I first navigated to this deal on women’s apparel, I had to double check which site I was on. Amazon is taking up to 50% off a whole bunch of their own clothing brands — and a good amount of the items are actually chic.



The standouts of this sale include a ton of on-trend outerwear from Amazon’s label, called Haven, and a pretty solid contingent of shoes from brands The Fix and 206 Collective (I’m particularly interested in the duck boots, slides and block-heeled ankle boots, just saying). If there was ever a good time to stock up on new styles for winter, it would be now.