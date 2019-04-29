Graphic: Tercius Bufete

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a number of them are on sale today, including several cuts of underwear in various materials, like breathable bamboo rayon, and ultra-soft micro modal. This isn’t a brand you see in stores, but I’ve bought several of their products on Amazon through the years, and they’ve all been excellent.

If you only get one thing, get this four-pack of bamboo-rayon trunks for $24, down from the usual $28. Your privates will thank you.