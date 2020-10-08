Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stock Up On 80 Rolls of Scott Toilet Paper And Do Your Business For Months to Come

ignacia
Ignacia
260
Scott Bulk Toilet Paper | $54 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Scott Bulk Toilet Paper | $54 | Amazon

For a short time, you can get a case of Scott toilet paper for 50% off the original list price. Yes, that means you won’t run out like back in March when no one was buying food, but everyone was buying stuff to wipe their asses with. The case comes with 80 rolls for about $54, and each roll has 550 sheets of 2-ply! So really, your butt will be softly caressed for months to come. Hopefully, you have a place to put em. And, if you need to wipe your hands, you can grab some matching towels while you’re here.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor.

