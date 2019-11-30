It's all consuming.
Stock Up Before Christmas, Because Every Amazon Fire HD Tablet Is On Sale

Ana Suarez
Fire HD 8, 16 GB | $50 | Amazon
Fire HD 8, 32 GB | $80 | Amazon
Fire HD 10, 32 GB | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Does someone on your shopping list have a tablet on their Christmas wishlist? It is time to shop this sale! All of the Amazon Fire HD tablets are currently discounted. You can get a 16 GB Fire HD 8 for $50 or a 32 GB model for $80, and a Fire HD 10 for $100. Looking to get a tablet for the kids? The Fire HD 8 Kids with a kid-proof case, in pink, blue, or yellow, is $80. If you’re getting two kids tablets, don’t add two to your cart, get a bundle instead for $140.

You can use the Fire HD to access Netflix, Disney+ Hulu, Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, Prime Video, and all of your favorite social media platforms. If you want this Fire HD for Audible, you can get 3 months for $21 (if you’re not a previous user).

