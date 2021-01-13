Stock Up and Save 40% on Amazon’s Wag Dog Food for Your Furry Friend

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food | Amazon



Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s jerky treats. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Advertisement