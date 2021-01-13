It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Stock Up and Save 40% on Amazon’s Wag Dog Food for Your Furry Friend

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
189
Save
Save 40% on Wag Dog Food | Amazon
Save 40% on Wag Dog Food | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food | Amazon

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.

If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s jerky treats. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Wednesday's Best Deals: iPhone 12 Chargers, PlayStation Plus, Himalayan Scrub Salt, and More
Wednesday's Best Deals: iPhone 12 Chargers, PlayStation Plus, Himalayan Scrub Salt, and More
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter