Stock up and Keep Everything Clean With 24 Packs of 72ct Juniper Surface Wipes With Bleach for Just $15

24-Pack of 72ct Juniper Cleaning Wipes with Bleach Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

24-Pack of 72ct Juniper Cleaning Wipes with Bleach | $15 | Meh



If you’ve got surfaces, chances are they need cleaning. Your counters, your coffee table, your car, your bike, your body— ok don’t use these Juniper c leaning w ipes on your body, they are made with b leach and that’s not gonna be fun . But for just $15 for 24 packs of these wipes, you can keep everything else clean. Just be careful not to use it on anything bleach might not mix well with.

Advertisement

Stock up now with this Meh deal and you can keep some wipes in your car, at the office, in your gym bag, in every room of the house, and still have some left over. Grab it while the deal is good!