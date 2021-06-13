It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stock up and Keep Everything Clean With 24 Packs of 72ct Juniper Surface Wipes With Bleach for Just $15

Keep it fresh with Juniper wipes in your car, home, office, gym bag, and more with today's Meh deal

Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
24-Pack of 72ct Juniper Cleaning Wipes with Bleach | $15 | Meh

If you’ve got surfaces, chances are they need cleaning. Your counters, your coffee table, your car, your bike, your body— ok don’t use these Juniper cleaning wipes on your body, they are made with bleach and that’s not gonna be fun. But for just $15 for 24 packs of these wipes, you can keep everything else clean. Just be careful not to use it on anything bleach might not mix well with.

Stock up now with this Meh deal and you can keep some wipes in your car, at the office, in your gym bag, in every room of the house, and still have some left over. Grab it while the deal is good!

