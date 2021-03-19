Stimulate Your Wardrobe With This Cleanup Sale From JACHS, Almost 200 Items Under $25

Cleanup Sale CLEANUP Graphic : Sheilah Villari

JACHS is really trying to clear everything out for the spring and summer fashions that are on the way. Right now, there are almost 200 items on sale for under $25. If you’ve got money to spare, get the most for your bucks and grab more for a lot less with these discounts. Just use the code CLEANUP at checkout and save an additional 15% on your order.

The thing that is fun about this sale is there are women’s pieces included and a few accessories. Rather than bore you with all the jackets, henleys, and sweaters I’ve covered before, here are some new sale items .

All four of these Rayon Blend Flannels were from the JACHS Girlfriend Anniversary Flannel collection. They were limited run, but there are still plenty left, and now they are $22. The super-soft material is also blended with polyester and designed with a hi-low hem. Throw a pair of leggings with these, and you’ve got a casual comfy look for the weekend.

Do you n eed a new bag but also like options and functionality? The 3-way stretch canvas backpack is just that. It comes in three colors and is made of durable cotton and a little spandex for stretch. The pockets are sherpa lined to keep your stuff safe and cozy. Modify it to fit your style: cross body, tote, and of course, backpack. This is a worthy accessory for your wardrobe.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.