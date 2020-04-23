Stimulate Your Shoe Game With 30% off Sitewide at Adidas

30% Off Sitewide APRIL Photo : Adidas

30% Off Sitewide | Adidas | Promo code APRIL



From now until the 30th, you can grab a 30% discount sitewide at adidas.com. This includes full-price and sale items. Adidas is giving us one of the best deals of the year here. I snagged these casual cuties to add to more kicks collection. Hit up the sale section and get some deep deals, just toss in the code APRIL. If you’re looking for a great option in the Men’s section I love the look of the Stan Smith line.

Bummer you can’t use the deal on Yeezy, Pharrell, 4D, Boston Marathon, or gift cards. But still plenty of shirts, socks, and tracksuits to choose from.

Free shipping with orders over $49 so you’ll likely be able to grab a few things in this Spring fling sale.

