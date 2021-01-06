Stimulate Your Own Package With This Kit From Ella Paradis, No Congressional Votes Needed

Stimulus Package 2021 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stimulus Package | $60 | Ella Paradis | Use Code 2021

All jokes aside if you’re in need of a good stress reliever while waiting to see if actual help is on the way Ella Paradis is here for you. Their aptly named bundle (Stimulus Package) is only $60 with the code 2021. This code works sitewide currently and you can get up to 70% on several products.

In this bundle, you will find the dynamic duo of the Butterfly and Pixie Wand. Both are good starter vibes if you’ve been thinking of dipping your bits into the sexy toy waters. Both are intended for your own stimulating bundle with literal good vibes and soft silicone. They’re waterproof and charge via USB. The Butterfly has ten settings, suction vibration, and runs about ninety minutes off of a single charge. The Pixie wand also has ten settings, is great for travel, and is very user friendly.

This will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Stimulus Package Kit Buy for $60 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code 2021

