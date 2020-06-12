It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Still Not Sure What to Buy Your Dad for Father's Day? Our Merch Is 10% off, Just Saying

10% off All Merch | Gizmodo, Kotaku, Jalopnik, Lifehacker, Jezebel, The Root, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, io9, Deadspin | Promo code DADSDAY10
10% off All Merch | Gizmodo, Kotaku, Jalopnik, Lifehacker, Jezebel, The Root, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, io9, Deadspin | Promo code DADSDAY10

Well, would you look at the time? Father’s Day is right around the corner and you still haven’t gotten anything for Dad. FOR SHAME. While I’ll support buying anything from our Father’s Day gift guide, another way you can help keep the lights on while proudly displaying your appreciation for good websites is by copping our merch. Everything is on sale right now—from Jalopnik’s “Truck Yeah” retro trucker’s hat to Jezebel’s “Uterus Middle Finger” tote bag using our exclusive promo code DADSDAY10.

Among The Inventory’s personal favorites are the Kotaku controller-patterned neck gaiter, Jezebel’s tarot card stickers, a Lifehacker mug and laptop stickers, The Takeout’s “Not a Sandwich” and “Sandwich” t-shirts, The Root’s “Tu Shea” tote bag, and the weather inappropriate “Film Club” pom knit cab from the A.V. Club. Let’s be honest, your dad needs a new fit anyway, and who doesn’t need a few graphic tees in their wardrobe to really pull off The Look™? Our branded accessories are merely an added bonus.

