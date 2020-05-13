It's all consuming.
Still Looking for Hand Sanitizer? Get Free Shipping on This Five-Pack From CBD Luxe

Free Shipping on Hand Sanitizer Pack | $29 | CBD Luxe
Now is a great time to engage in a clean and calm mentality. CBD Luxe is offering free shipping on all their items but most importantly they now have hand sanitizer packs starting at $30.

There are two sizes: one ounce and four ounce. The one ounce is ideal for travel to take wherever you venture and for whatever you have to touch along the way. It comes in a five ($30) or ten pack ($55).

Made with 80% ethyl alcohol, organic aloe, organic tea tree oil, white willow bark, and of course, Colorado certified hemp. All that organic goodness guarantees your hands won’t dry out and it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. They do offer a non-CBD option for about the same price.

Hand sanitizer isn’t going out of fashion anytime soon so whatever pack you pick you’ll definitely use all of it.

