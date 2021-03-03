It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Still Don't Have an Air Fryer? Well grab a NuWave Brio for 38% Off

NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer | $50 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Air fryers are magical. If you still don’t have one, you’re missing out on the action. But, you’re in luck—the NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer is $50 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond and has everything you need to get started on quick meals to transform the overall blah of life in quarantine. With temperatures going up to 400 degrees F, you can cook a variety of foods with six presets for fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, and fish, as well as a dishwasher-safe basket. It also comes with a LED touchscreen to make it simple to cook whatever you want, whenever you want. Nothing much to say. Make your favorite meal now.

