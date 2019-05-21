Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re trying to eat healthily, it often starts with accurate portion sizes. You can easily keep track of that when cooking at home with a digital scale. Right now, you can do your best to get that summer body on track with a NUTRI FIT Digital Kitchen Scale, which is $8 with the promo code 4UFDS4CO. The scale has “anti-fingerprint” stainless steel, making it easy to clean and maintain while food prepping.

