Seagrass planter baskets are ostensibly designed to hold plants, but large ones like these are also a trendy way to hide things like towels and blankets out in the open, and smaller ones can hold...smaller things. They’re an attractive way to store stuff, basically!



I keep a very small one by my cat’s bed to store her treats, brush, and nail clippers—stuff that was always floating around and driving me crazy. Plus, they collapse when not in use for easy storing, and can be great for displaying plants inexpensively while keeping them in the plastic pots they often come home from the store in.

This pack of three large baskets has always sold for $30 on Amazon, but it just dropped to $25, so click that Buy Button and get your Instagram ready to show off your apartment.