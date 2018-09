Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re still paying a modem rental fee to your ISP, buying a modem outright will pay for itself in short order. This model from NETGEAR supports cable internet speeds up to 500mbps, and at $70, it’s cheaper than ever. The $80 list price is actually already $20 less than usual, and a $10 coupon on the page makes the deal even better.