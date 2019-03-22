Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $80 and recoup your losses within a year.

These models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and Cablevision but you’ll need to check with your provider if you use Charter, Time Warner and Brighthouse. Also make sure it can help output the speeds you’re paying for, since only one of these models offers Docsis 3.1.

For this kind of info, you’ll need to do a little bit of research or give your ISP a call. But trust me, you’ll sleep better knowing you’re not paying more than you need to.