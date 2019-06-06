Photo: Amazon

AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones | $15 | Amazon

Amazon makes its own wireless headphones now, which shouldn’t be too surprising, and you can try them out for an all-time low $15 right now.



That’s a solid price for any Bluetooth earbuds, but particularly so considering that these boast an impressive 10 hours of battery life, and come with three sizes of tips and four sizes of wings to help you find the perfect fit. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to keep a spare set in your luggage or gym bag in case you ever forget your primary pair.