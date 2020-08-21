It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stick 128GB of Fast Samsung Memory Into Any MicroSD Slot for $19

Quentyn Kennemer
Over at Amazon, Samsung’s higher capacity EVO Select microSD cards are up for some nice discounts. There’s a 128GB chip down to $19 from $25, and you can also save $15 on the massive 512GB option for $85 total. With 100 megabytes per second read and 90 per second write speeds, this card will load apps and games fast, and it’s also great for 4K shooting and high-speed photography if you’re into that. Both ship with a memory card adapter, and both ship within a day.

