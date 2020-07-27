It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Step Your Game Up With a Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $47

Quentyn Kennemer
Dierya Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $47 | Amazon
There really is no competition between membrane and mechanical keyboards. The tactile feedback, instant response, and superior travel you get with a mechanical keyboard of any sort is hard to beat. It’s satisfying for long days of accurate typing and especially key for ensuring your best performance while gaming. Wireless models are starting to come in at much cheaper price points, and today, you can try Dierya’s well-rated model for just $47.

It works either wired over USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.0, meaning you can use it for PC, tablets, and smartphones, too. (Console users needn’t apply, sadly.) It also features an eight-hue RGB backlight with a variety of cool effects. By the way, this is a ten-key-less model, so steer clear if you’re a number puncher.

