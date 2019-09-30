It's all consuming.
Step Up Your Storage Game With This $30 Ladder Desk

Tercius
Mainstays Contemporary 3-Shelf Ladder Desk (Canyon Walnut Finish) | $30 | Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Short on space? This Mainstays Contemporary 3-shelf ladder desk offers a chic way to store a ton of stuff with a very small footprint. Down to just $30, it’d be great for a college dorm or a bedroom. Take succulents, books and your laptop off the floor and display them with this discounted desk.

There’s a white option available, but that’s sadly $15 more expensive. As far as furniture deals go, this one is terrific and it won’t last long, so act quickly.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

