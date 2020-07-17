It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Step up Your Mobile Photography Game With up to $20 off Moment's Smartphone Lenses

Most of the time, our phones are pretty great at capturing the shots we want. High-end phones like the iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 even come packed with multiple lenses to help you get your framing just right. But if you’ve got a device with fewer lenses, or you just like having as many options as possible, you might consider grabbing one of Moment’s attachable lenses, which are on sale for up to $50 off right now.

If you’re just looking to get a wider view of a nice scene, there’s a wide 18mm lens, a 58mm telephoto lens, and even a 14mm fisheye lens if yous to get a little funky with your shots. You’ll need a case to go with those lenses, though. Whether you’ve got an iPhone or a Pixel, there’s an option available. There’s also a Galaxy case that’s $20 off, if you’re looking to give this to your Samsung-toting pal.

