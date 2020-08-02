It's all consuming.
Step Up Your Grill Game With SideDeal's $12 Accessory Set, Available Today Only

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeal Deals
358
Are you finding your cookouts lacking? Well, if you don’t have the right tools for the job, you’re setting yourself up to fail! SideDeal has you covered though, because for today only, you can get this super helpful four-piece grilling set for just $12.

What exactly is in this set? Well, there’s a pair of tong, a classic piece of grilling equipment. The basting brush is there, too, which will help you coat your meat evenly in sauce. It’s a silicone brush, which makes it way easier to clean. The set also comes with a wire rack (grill more at once!), and finally, a metal dome that can keep food covered and warm.

All and all, it’s a pretty nice deal, so grab a set before it all sells out!

