Step Up Your Grill Game With SideDeal's $12 Accessory Set, Available Today Only

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
4-Piece Grill Accessory Set | $12 | SideDeal
Are you finding your cookouts lacking? Well, if you don’t have the right tools for the job, you’re setting yourself up to fail! SideDeal has you covered though, because for today only, you can get this super helpful four-piece grilling set for just $12.
What exactly is in this set? Well, there’s a pair of tong, a classic piece of grilling equipment. The basting brush is there, too, which will help you coat your meat evenly in sauce. It’s a silicone brush, which makes it way easier to clean. The set also comes with a wire rack (grill more at once!), and finally, a metal dome that can keep food covered and warm.
Advertisement
All and all, it’s a pretty nice deal, so grab a set before it all sells out!
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement