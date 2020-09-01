ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Step up Your Game With $200 off Asus's ROG Zephyrus S

Jordan McMahon
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S | $1,800 | Newegg
If spending most of this year indoors has gotten you more acquainted with your laptop’s shortcomings, perhaps a slow processor or a display that you’ve since outgrown, maybe it’s time to look at an upgrade. If you’re just in the market for something that’ll get you to Google Docs and all your emails, there are plenty of affordable computers that’ll excel at that. If you need something with a bit more juice to power your favorite games, consider something like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S. Its 8GB Nvidia graphics card should be enough to power most games, and paired with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, speed shouldn’t be an issue unless you’re really trying. It also has a 1080p display and a 512GB SSD, rounding out a pretty powerful little computer you can take on the go whenever the goings on of the world permit. Typically, you’d have to shell out $2,000 for all that power, and you might have more important things to spend your cash on. Still, if you really need a new computer, and you’re in need of something up to the task, Newegg has this laptop for $200 off right now.

