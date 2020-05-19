Step up Your Fitness Tracking With $50 off Garmin's Instinct GPS Watch at REI

Garmin Instinct Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Garmin Instinct | $250 | REI

We’re all trying to find new ways to occupy our time that aren’t heartbreaking or mind-numbing. For some people, that might be crocheting, for others it’s picking up doodling or just catching up on that stack of books they’ve been meaning to check out. For others, it means trying new things outdoors. If you’re looking to venture into fitness tracking, and would rather have a dedicated tracker than something like an Apple Watch, you can get Garmin’s Instinct GPS watch for $250 at REI , saving you $50.

Advertisement

A tracker like this might seem like a gimmicky runner’s gadget, but it can do way more than just track your steps. You can set starting points, and the Instinct will navigate you back there once you’ve finished your hike or jog. It’ll also monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress levels, giving you plenty of metrics to measure how much progress you’ve made.