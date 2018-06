Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal for you today.



This 75" Sceptre is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. And at just $900 (plus $20 if you get it shipped, rather than picking up from a store), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.