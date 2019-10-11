It's all consuming.
Step Up to a 65" TV With Dolby Vision HDR For $500

Shep McAllister
Vizio E65-F1 Dolby Vision 4K 65" TV | $500 | Walmart
We’re heading into one of the best TV-watching periods of the year: Football is in midseason, the NBA and NHL are both ramping up, summer blockbusters are coming out on video, and fall TV shows are starting to premiere.

So if you’re not happy with your current home theater, you could do a lot worse than to upgrade to this 65" Vizio E-Series set for $500, an all-time low. That’s a great price for just about any screen of that size, but the 4K Vizio even manages to pack in local dimming for improved contrast (it’s only 12 zones, but that’s still a lot better than none), and even Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good kind of HDR, for the record).

Shep McAllister
