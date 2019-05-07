Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to start tracking your steps! If you haven’t gotten a Fitbit yet, now is the time to jump on the bandwagon. The popular fitness trackers count steps, monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and can do so much more, depending on which model you choose. Right now, the Fitbit Alta HR (black, large) is available for an all-time low of $75.

The Alta HR operates with Bluetooth technology and automatically syncs all of your information as you work out/walk/sleep when wearing it. Other colors and sizes of the Alta are also on sale, though not nearly as cheap as the large black wristband.