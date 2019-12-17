It's all consuming.
Step Out Your Shower And Onto This $23 Extra-Large Bath Mat

Ana Suarez
Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat | $23 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use promo code GV89ZC6G
Photo: Amazon
Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat | $23 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use promo code GV89ZC6G

For anyone who has awkwardly stood on their tiny bath mat and tried not to get water all over the floor, there is a better mat out there for you. The Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat is long as hell at 59" x 20". You can get this fluffy bath mat for $23 on Amazon when you clip the $7 coupon and use promo code GV89ZC6G at checkout.

