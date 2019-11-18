It's all consuming.
Step On This $14 Microfiber Rug After Your Next Bath

Ana Suarez
Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug | $14| Amazon | Promo code JMYWPHA9
Photo: Amazon
Get rid of that old bath mat you’ve probably had since you moved into your place. The Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug is only $14 on Amazon when you use promo code JMYWPHA9. The microfiber makes this mat ultra-absorbent, so you won’t need to worry about it being soaking wet after every shower. It has an anti-slip rubber backing to help prevent any after shower accidents.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

