Step On This $14 Microfiber Rug After Your Next Bath

Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug | $14 | Amazon | Promo code JMYWPHA9
Get rid of that old bath mat you’ve probably had since you moved into your place. The Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug is only $14 on Amazon when you use promo code JMYWPHA9. The microfiber makes this mat ultra-absorbent, so you won’t need to worry about it being soaking wet after every shower. It has an anti-slip rubber backing to help prevent any after shower accidents.