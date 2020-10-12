Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Step on a Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $20

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEufy DealsAmazon DealsAnkerAnker deals
4.4K
4
Save
Eufy Smart Scale C1 | $20 | Amazon
Eufy Smart Scale C1 | $20 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Eufy Smart Scale C1 | $20 | Amazon

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $20 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.

Advertisement

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in February 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/12/2020. 

G/O Media may get a commission
Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab the Fam and Save $20 on a Three-Pack of PowerA GameCube-Style Switch Wireless Controllers

Saturday's Best Deals: Oster Kitchen Appliances, Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station, WT2 Language Translator Earbuds, Marvel's Avengers, HP Spectre 360x Laptop, and More

Take a Load Off: Eufy's Robovac 15C Is $75 Off

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers