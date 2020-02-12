It's all consuming.
Step on a Eufy C1 Smart Scale for $17

Gabe Carey
Eufy C1 Smart Scale | $17 | Amazon | Promo code whitelove1

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $17 right now, by applying a $5 coupon and plugging in the promo code whitelove1 at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

