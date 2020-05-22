Step Into the Weekend With up to 50% off Hiking Boots at REI

Up to 50% Off Select Hiking Boots Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Up to 50% Off Select Hiking Boots | REI

Now’s still not a great time to be getting together with friends, or spending a night out on the town. That doesn’t mean you can’t spend some time outdoors and out of the house, though. Hiking is a great way to keep your distance while still getting some fresh scenery and a bit of exercise. Right now, REI’s having their anniversary sale, so now’s your chance to get a good deal on a fresh pair of hiking boots before hitting the trails. You can get Merrell’s MQM Flex women’s hiking shoes for $55, or Timberland’s Earthkeepers Mt. Maddsen WP men’s mid hiking boots for $87.

If neither of those are really your style, there’s lots of other options to choose from, so take a few moments over this long weekend to find the one that suits you.