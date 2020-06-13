It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Step Into Summer Comfortably With JACH NY's Dock Shorts, Starting at $26

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Stretch Twill Pull On Dock Short | $26 | JACHS NY | Use code DKS
Printed Stretch Twill Pull On Dock Short | $29 | JACHS NY | Use code DKS
Stretch Twill Pull On Dock Short | $26 | JACHS NY | Use code DKS
Printed Stretch Twill Pull On Dock Short | $29 | JACHS NY | Use code DKS

Summer is coming, and it’s coming fast. It’s already getting hot out, and you might be rummaging through your closet and realizing your wardrobe is lacking. This week, JACHS NY has you covered with dock shorts starting at $26 if you use the code DKS at checkout.

The price depends on what kind of shorts you get! Solid colored docks shorts are $26, while the printed ones are $29. I personally prefer solid colored bottoms as they’re easier to match, but it all depends on your personal style!

